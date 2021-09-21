Greedent VMAX Revealed For Japan's Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High-Class Decks.

You have to love when an adorable Pokémon gets a VMAX. There's something special about a chonk the size of a sky scraper. We've gotten this in Pikachu VMAX from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage and the Eevee VMAX as the Black Star Promo in Shining Fates Elite Trainer Boxes. Now, Greedent is the latest chonk to get a VMAX in the Pokémon TCG. Does this berry-hoarding, blimp-sized squirrel have the potential to become the chase card of Fusion Arts and its English-language adaptation Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike the way that the Rainbow Rare Chonkachu became the chase card of Vivid Voltage? I'm thinking no. Still, it'll be a fun card in an increasingly exciting set that I can't wait to pull. I love the way that Greedent is tossing its (very little, comparatively) arms back and trusting its body forward. It has major "large and in charge" action. Looking at these two, Greedent V and VMAX, side-by-side reminds me of the time in The Sopranos when Paulie Walnuts observes the voluminous Vita Spatafore and the bulky Bobby Bacala side by side. "It's like an ad for a f***in' weight loss center. Before… and way before."

Fusion Arts arrives in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.