GreedFall II: The Dying World Provides Community Update

The team behind GreedFall II: The Dying World recently gave players an update on how the game's development is progressing.

Article Summary Spiders and Nacon share GreedFall II updates, teasing new skills and evolved combat systems.

The sequel, set three years prior, emphasizes strategy with a more dynamic tactical pause feature.

Feedback from April's playtest has led to combat mechanics remaining a work in yet enjoyable progress.

Developers are seeking community input to refine combat and ensure accessibility for all players.

French developer Spiders and publisher Nacon released a new community update for GreedFall II: The Dying World. The team is currently still working on this sequel, which technically is a prequel as it takes place three years before the events of the first game. This update talks about some of the game's mechanic, the combat system, and some of the overall gameplay. We have a snippet of the post for you below as you can read the full thing on Steam.

GreedFall II: The Dying World – Community Update 1

GreedFall II will offer players a variety of new skills and talents to choose from and the combat system will continually evolve to accentuate the game's strategic perspective. As opposed to the first opus, the tactical pause feature will be pushed further to enable full control of your companions, and the orders you give them, allowing you to experience a more authentic sense of togetherness as a group of adventurers. That said, we have acknowledged that part of the community has been surprised by the changes to the gameplay, particularly for combat, which was also a crucial topic during the playtest we organized in April.

Currently, we still see the combat as a 'work in progress'. We understand that the changes for combat might feel disappointing for some people or overwhelming for others. While we do not intend to switch back to the same combat style as the first GreedFall, we do intend to make combat gameplay one of the main pillars of the early access, and a subject on which we will be particularly alert and attentive.

We are well aware that we will need your feedback if we are to make this new combat gameplay the most satisfying experience possible and not a blocking factor to your enjoyment of the game. We want the game experience to be pleasant, fun and accessible for everyone – be it for the seasoned tactical RPG players, newcomers to the genre, or those who simply wish to enjoy other aspects of the game that are more important to them, such as exploring the world, following the story, etc.

