GreedFall II: The Dying World Revealed In Doneigada Trailer

Nacon recently released the first official look at GreedFall II: The Dying World, as the game will aim to be released next year.

Article Summary

Play as a native from Teer Fradee taken to Gacane, fighting to regain freedom.

Explore new lands, meet factions, and navigate political schemes in an RPG world.

Shape your adventure with choices impacting your path in diplomacy and combat.

Nacon and developer Spiders have offered up their first look at GreedFall II: The Dying World with a new video they're calling the Doneigada trailer. It isn't very long, but you get a decent glimpse into what's happened since the first game, looking at the new world three years after the previous title's events. If you thought the European expansion and Native American themes were a little too on the nose the first time, they hit closer to home this time around as you play one of the natives of Teer Fradee. Enjoy the trailer as the game is looking at a 2025 release.

GreedFall II: The Dying World

The story starts three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet. This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you need to regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it's up to you to end one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

Experience the unique world of GreedFall again by exploring the old continent! Travel across new landscapes, from Olima – the city of stars of the Bridge Alliance – to the shores of Uxantis, and uncover the secrets of these ancient lands. Meet all the factions that share control over these nations and navigate the treacherous waters of their schemes and conspiracies. Create your own character and find allies to join your team. Help them with their quests, uncover their secrets and make them your friends, rivals or even lovers. As well as equipping them the way you want, you can also take control of them in combat. Immerse yourself in an ever deeper RPG experience where every choice has an impact on your adventure and where diplomacy, manipulation, infiltration and combat are all viable paths for you to achieve your aims.

