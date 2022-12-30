Green Hell Releases Spirits Of Amazonia Part 3 On Console

Indie developer and publisher Creepy Jar have released Spirits Of Amazonia Part 3 for Green Hell on consoles, totally free this month. The content has technically already been out on PC for a hot minute, so this is just catching the console players up to what PC players have already experienced. But with a few little updates here and there that make the content flow better without a patch or upgrade after the fact. Enjoy the details and trailer below as you can download this content for free right now.

"Put on a mysterious new path by an enigmatic tribal Shaman, Jake's journey so far has seen the introduction of new tribes, an expanded map, fearsome new weapons, dangerous new enemies, and the addition of challenging Tribal Legend quests. Now, Jake's adventure expands once again with another new tribe, added weapons, activities, and more. The addition of the final chapter of the Spirits of Amazonia saga represents the most complete edition of the game on consoles. From Early Access to now, Jake's experience in the depths of the Amazon has seen everything from the addition of co-op mode to the revered Story Mode. At the same time, Creepy Jar remained staunchly focused on engaging with player feedback."

"The result is a more refined experience with each update adding more functionality and player-requested improvements. Simply put, Green Hell as it stands today directly results from its passionate community and their valued feedback. Expanding on nearly every aspect of the game, players have been introduced to the Mu'agi and Un'garaca tribes all while exploring new locations, collecting and crafting new items, and completing challenging and diverse new quests. The arrival of Part 3 to consoles reveals the Habbacu tribe and brings Jake's prequel adventure to its thrilling conclusion."

Introducing the Habbacu, an Amazonian fishing tribe

Three ritual arenas—themed for each of the tribes

A new region with lots of locations to explore

Four new legends

A brand new AI, the creepy-crawly Centipede

Two new activities, two new weapons, a new pottery mechanic, and more

Jake's journey with the Spirits of Amazonia reaches its epic end