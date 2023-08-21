Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creepy Jar, Green Hell

Green Hell's Next Major Update Arrives On August 28th

Green Hell is getting a new update next week, which will bring about massive changes to storage, as well as new transportation options.

Creepy Jar has confirmed the next update to Green Hell will be arriving on August 28th, as players will get the Storage and Transportation update. The update was a part of the game's 2023 roadmap, in which they detailed a number of additions on the way that will vastly improve the experience. We have more info on what's all included in this one below.

Sled – A new addition for transporting heavy objects that won't fit in your Backpack! Players can put two different types of Heavy Objects into one Sled for transport.

A new addition for transporting heavy objects that won't fit in your Backpack! Players can put two different types of Heavy Objects into one Sled for transport. Elevator – A new, much easier way of transporting heavy resources to both your base's upper floors and Tree Houses.

A new, much easier way of transporting heavy resources to both your base's upper floors and Tree Houses. Shelf – Introducing a new universal storage option where you can store and display most of the items from your Backpack, excluding weapons and sticks.

Introducing a new universal storage option where you can store and display most of the items from your Backpack, excluding weapons and sticks. Hanging Shelf – Now you can add more storage space with the first wall add-ons. Adding shelving onto walls will free up space for players elsewhere in their houses.

Now you can add more storage space with the first wall add-ons. Adding shelving onto walls will free up space for players elsewhere in their houses. Small Storage Basket – An improved version of the Small Stone Stand, the Small Storage Basket can hold various types of objects: Stone, Obsidian Stone, Charcoal, Bone, Plank, etc.

An improved version of the Small Stone Stand, the Small Storage Basket can hold various types of objects: Stone, Obsidian Stone, Charcoal, Bone, Plank, etc. Large Storage Basket – Similar to above, an improved version of the Big Stone Stand that can hold various types of heavy objects such as Big Stone, Green Coconut, Mud Brick, etc.

Similar to above, an improved version of the Big Stone Stand that can hold various types of heavy objects such as Big Stone, Green Coconut, Mud Brick, etc. Significant changes in Green Hell storage: More Universal Stands and Storage – One universal Leaf Stand can store both Banana and Palm Leaves. This also applies to the Log Stand, the Stick Stand, and the Long Stick Stand. New Bamboo versions of Stands – Every storage construction now has a bamboo version. Increased capacity of Stands – Some older Stands, such as the Rope Stand, now have extended capacity. Improved item storing & removing mechanic – Players can now place an item in storage with a single button push and take it out with another.

Removed animation delay for picking up items: Players no longer have to wait for an animation to complete to pick up another item. The faster one clicks, the faster one picks!

