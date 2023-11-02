Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fantastic Pixel Castle, Greg Street

Greg Street Launches Fantastic Pixel Castle With NetEase Games

NetEase Games has laucnhed a brand new studio called Fantastic Pixel Games, who will be working on a new MMO for the company.

Key Points NetEase Games partners with game developer Greg Street to launch Fantastic Pixel Castle.

Fantastic Pixel Castle is currently developing a AAA MMO project code-named "Ghost".

Greg Street praises NetEase Games for supporting their vision and offering creative autonomy.

Simon Zhu, president of NetEase Games, expresses full support for Fantastic Pixel Castle's venture.

NetEase Games have announced they are working with legendary game developer Greg Street to launch a brand new studio called Fantastic Pixel Castle. If you're not familiar with Street's work, the man was formerly the lead systems designer at Blizzard Entertainment for World of Warcraft, as well as the executive producer on the League of Legends MMO at Riot Games. The two sides are coming together for a brand new project, as they will be working on a AAA MMO title for the company, currently going under the code name "Ghost" with the lovely artwork you see below. We have a couple of quotes from both parties about the new venture as we now sit back and wait for developments.

"With Fantastic Pixel Castle and Ghost, we want to demonstrate our commitment to open communication and development in front of players," said Greg Street, studio head of Fantastic Pixel Castle. "MMOs are arguably one of the most challenging genres of games to make, but we have some big advantages. We are a fully remote studio, allowing us to hire the best game developers, and we plan to stay small, so that we can iterate on our design quickly. We also want to show the game early and often to the community and make sure we are on the right track to incorporate constant feedback. This is possible because NetEase Games is a strategic partner that understands our vision, and gives us the creative autonomy, resources, and support to be successful."

"Fantastic Pixel Castle is bringing some of the best MMO talent available to NetEase Games to develop this original fantasy IP, and they will have our full support to make this vision a reality," says Simon Zhu, president of global investments and partnerships at NetEase Games.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!