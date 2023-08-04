Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Greshin Impact

Greshin Impact Will Upgrade To Version 4.0 In Mid-August

Greshin Impact will be getting a new major update this month, as HoYoverse has some cool new additions on the way on August 16th.

HoYoverse dropped new details today about the next major update coming to Greshin Impact, as Version 4.0 is on the way with some massive content additions. Version 4.0 will be called "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason," and will officially be released on August 16. This new content will bring Fontaine, the fifth nation of Teyvat, into the fold, known better to this world as the Nation of Justice. The city serves as a hub of culture, art, and technology, which is why it will serve as the perfect focal point to find new additions for you to experience, such as new adventures, gameplay modes, and stories to explore, including one where you'll head into an underwater adventure. As well as the first of three new playable characters coming to the game. We got more details and a pair of trailers showing it all off below, as you can currently pre-register for a new art-related event coming with 4.0 right now.

ocated northeast of the Sumeru desert, Fontaine is now ruled by Focalors, the Hydro Archon and the God of Justice. Under her influence, trials have become important public events at the Opera Epiclese, where magic, farce, tragedy, and various sorts of performances also take place. The latest chapter of the Archon Quest also takes place here, and players will witness a masterful magic show by Lyney and Lynette as well as an ongoing trial. As a nation surrounded by water, Fontaine offers a one-of-a-kind underwater adventure in some of its areas. Beneath the surface of the water, players will not run out of oxygen thanks to a special blessing granted to them but instead consume Aquatic Stamina when sprinting. They will also be able to collect "Recovery Orbs" to restore their Stamina or swim through "Turbulent Bubbles" to speed up their movement. Underwater combat will be performed using different techniques, and it will even be possible to absorb the abilities from special aquatic creatures to defend themselves, thwart traps and obtain treasures ensnared by seaweed.

New Greshin Impact bosses also await in Fontaine. The first Boss challenge "Icewind Suite" is a product of Fontaine's famous clockwork technology and art, featuring a dancing clockwork meka duo. Challengers can choose between one of two themes, and the couple will fight in graceful yet fierce rhythms of Cryo attacks inspired by figure skating and dance moves. As for the other boss enemy, it dwells in an underwater cave. The heavily Armored Crablord "Emperor of Fire and Iron" not only possesses the defense ability of an iron crab, but can also unleash vicious Pyro attacks through its organs.

Fontaine's first three playable characters will make their debut in 4.0. They are siblings: Lyney, the eldest, is a famous magician in Fontaine. A five-star archer, he can perform Pyro magic tricks, transform into a Grin-Malkin Cat, and launch fireworks in combat. Lyney's best assistant and little sister, Lynette, will also be joining the game as a four-star Anemo character who wields a sword. This low-profile assistant can approach enemies with disconcerting speed and can be invited to the team for free by players above Adventure Rank 25 in the latest seasonal event. Completing the trio is the youngest sibling, Freminet, an exceptional diver debuting as a four-star Claymore user, with expertise in wielding the fully-pressurized Pers to launch Cryo and Physical attacks. For Version 4.0 Event Wishes, Lyney, Lynette, and Yelan's rerun will be available in the early half, and the latter half will see Zhongli and Tartaglia's reruns, and Freminet's debut.

A series of new functions and features will be introduced to Greshin Impact to provide a better gaming experience. Global Illumination (GI), motion sensor support (Gyroscope) and faster loading on the PlayStation consoles will further improve the graphics, the controls, and enhance the immersive experience by capitalizing on the sense of time and space. Other optimizations include the multi-layered map and the new Party Setup backgrounds and animations intended to provide players with practical and interesting details in their adventures.

