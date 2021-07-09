Grey Zone Adds Major Update, And Mission 6, To Steam Today

Independent video game developer EastWorks has announced the sixth mission for their real-time strategy game Grey Zone, and with it, a major set of game updates. These updates have been implemented today on the game, which runs on the Steam gaming platform.

The updates for Grey Zone include the following implementations to the game, according to the press release by EastWorks:

Game size reduced by 3,5 GB (video subtitles)

Weapons can be stored in quick inventory

Units collect experience and are leveling up

Heroes can earn specific skills and enhance their effectiveness in battle

Automated looting

Item exchange between two units based on their locality

Small not interactive animals implementation/snake, fish, bugs, scorpions

Mission 6 – new playable mission with 1,5 – 2 hours of game-play

Mission 6 – full animated comics

Animation updates – upgraded animations with heavy weapons

Enhanced Stealth mode with visualization of angle of view for enemies — very important, game changing feature, drastically enhanced game-play, better approachable for newcomers, more fun for hardcore players

Redesigned Enemies alertness information

Item exchange between two units based on their locality with the possibility to buy for money

New items in looting/trade/exchange

Use stones to distract enemies

Ability to level up heroes and to buy new Skills for experience points

New tutorials

Players can shop for items or sell them for money in several markets in each mission

Existing levels have been visuals improved and updated with new situations and story elements

In the science-fiction game Grey Zone, you play as Valern, the slave of a corrupt government on a colonized planet. Your goal is to visit other planets colonized by these governing bodies, and lead your heroes to attain story objectives. This game features 2-dimensional art and comics in order to showcase the storyline between missions, and even has its own orchestral soundtrack that uses electronic sounds to convey the sci-fi feel of the world of the game.

Finally, according to the press release put out by EastWorks, "As the development of Gray Zone progresses, mission 7 and Skirmish will be integrated into the current chapter of the game. 3 additional chapters will be released as standalone, episodic game content."

Are you excited about Grey Zone's sixth mission? Have you been playing this game by EastWorks? Is it fun? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below!