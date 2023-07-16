Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Greyhill Incident, Perp Games, Refugium Games

Greyhill Incident Announces PS5 Physical "Abducted Edition"

Refuglim Games and Perp Games have a physical edition of Greyhill Incident coming to the PS5, with some bonus items attached.

Indie game developers Refuglim Games and publisher Perp Games announced this week they are releasing a physical edition of Greyhill Incident for the PS5. This version will be the one that's already out for other platforms; nothing is really hanging beyond the controls. Only this version you can buy as a physical disc if you so desire. What's more, this special version comes with a few new bonus items in the form of a metal sign and a foil package.

"From the twisted mind of Refugium Games and publisher Perp Games, Greyhill Incident takes players on a '90s-esque alien horror journey as protagonist Ryan Baker. In a bid to save his son, Ryan must unite with fellow Greyhill residents to survive an impending otherworld invasion. As paranoia begins to overtake the small town, the eccentric group of neighbors takes matters into their own hands – reluctant to involve the police out of fear of being sent to the psychiatric ward. Armed merely with a baseball bat and a revolver (of course, with limited ammo), survivors rely on cunning strategies to run and hide from, outwit, and fight the Greys – all while unraveling the secrets behind the alien conspiracy."

Bonus Greyhill Incident-Themed Exclusives: The physical PlayStation 5 edition preps Greyhill Incident fans with a brain-saving tinfoil hat creation guide, and a newspaper clipping breaking down the invasion of the otherworldly visitors.

With the "Abducted Edition," players have the option of experiencing Greyhill Incident through a creepy camcorder lens to enhance the eeriness of the out-of-this-world game. Classic Alien Invasion Story: Drawing inspiration from classics such as Signs and The X-Files, Greyhill Incident has survivors board up windows, hide from and fight the uninvited visitors, journey through the atmospheric Greyhill neighborhood and communicate with weird and often wacky neighbors to make it through the night and save their son.

