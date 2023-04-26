Greyhill Incident Coming To PC & Consoles This June Refugium Games have confirmed today, on Alien Day, that Greyhill Incident will be released for multiple platforms in June.

As part of Alien Day today, indie developer and publisher Refugium Games have revealed the official release date for Greyhill Incident. We now know that the game will be getting released for PC via Steam, as well as for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, on June 9th, 2023. Along with the news, the company decided to release a new game trailer this week, showing off more of the extraterrestrial activity to come. Enjoy the trailer below!

"It's the early 90s in the US, the media talks about weather balloons and conspiracy theories. But residents of the small neighborhood soon realize! The recent increase in paranormal activities over the last few days has convinced the scared and now paranoid residents of Greyhill that the Government is somehow involved. They trust no one. The small neighborhood of Greyhill is afraid to speak up, and fearing being sent to the psychiatric ward, they avoid calling the police. Alone, they prepare by boarding up their windows and founding a neighborhood watch. As Ryan Baker, "an average guy" equipped with a baseball bat and a few bullets in his revolver, your path is to get across the atmospheric neighborhood of Greyhill to save a neighbor who is in serious trouble. Find useful items, solve puzzles, and meet other neighbors as you fight to survive the invasion and guide Ryan through the Neighborhood."

"Sneak through the open areas of the atmospheric US Neighborhood, which has been invaded by Aliens & UFOs. Investigate houses & barns and search for ammo while you work up your way through the village and uncover the Alien Conspiracy. A constant threat invaded the village with their flying saucers."They" are trying to abduct everyone in the village, taking samples of everything, doing experiments, and probing people. Sneak, Run, or Fight to get through Greyhill and beware of "The Greys."