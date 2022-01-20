GRIMES Comes To Rocket League Starting January 26th

Psyonix revealed that they'll be throwing a brand new event soon in Rocket League as Neon Nights will be kicking off with GRIMES being part of it. This brand new collaboration with art and music in the game will be launching on January 26th, as you will be experiencing the game in a whole new light in various ways. Gone are the orange and blues and replaced with neon colors on many of the cars and maps for you to play on. All of it set to an amazing little soundtrack headlined by the artist. The event will also give you a chance to earn Golden Moons, which are being used as an item to unlock a number of things within the game for a short period of time, much like the Golden Gifts from Frosty Fest. We have more info and a look at some of the items below.

During the same time Neon Nights is live, Rocket League will also be celebrating the Lunar New Year with the Year of the Tiger Free Bundle. The bundle can be claimed in the Item Shop and includes the Tiny Tiger Topper and Tyger Decal. New Event Challenges – Players will be able to complete new Event Challenges to unlock items such as the "Player of Games" and "Shinigami Eyes" Player Anthems ("Shinigami Eyes" is a new song by GRIMES that will be released on January 26), GRIMES-themed Gravitator and Space Queen Toppers, Braided Trail, GRIMES Decal, GRIMES Wheels, GRIMES Player Banner, Fireworks (Multichrome) Universal Decal, and Uncanny Boost.

– Players will be able to complete new Event Challenges to unlock items such as the "Player of Games" and "Shinigami Eyes" Player Anthems ("Shinigami Eyes" is a new song by GRIMES that will be released on January 26), GRIMES-themed Gravitator and Space Queen Toppers, Braided Trail, GRIMES Decal, GRIMES Wheels, GRIMES Player Banner, Fireworks (Multichrome) Universal Decal, and Uncanny Boost. Return of Heatseeker Ricochet – The chaotic Heatseeker Ricochet Limited Time Mode will be available for the duration of the event.

– The chaotic Heatseeker Ricochet Limited Time Mode will be available for the duration of the event. Golden Moons – Players can earn Golden Moons that unlock items from the Impact, Nitro, and Overdrive Item Series.