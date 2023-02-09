GrimGrimoire OnceMore Releases New Gameplay Trailer GrimGrimoire OnceMore has a new trailer released this week for you to check out, showing more gameplay and features you can expect.

NIS America released a new trailer this week for GrimGrimoire OnceMore, as we get a better look at the incoming gameplay you can expect. The trailer feels almost like a developer guide to how the game works, as a wizard tells you exactly what you'll encounter in the game. The two-minute trailer explores the different aspects of wielding magic and how you'll go about using them to fend off foes and make your way through various areas. There's some really cool mechanics in here that you'll have to master over time to make short work of your enemies. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom before the game comes out for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on April 4th, 2023.

"As one of the newest students in Silver Star Tower, Lillet Blan is determined to become a great magician one day. But she will soon learn that there's more to this academy than spellcraft and studying. Secrets, dangers, and mysteries that await you in GrimGrimoire OnceMore! From the developers at Vanillaware, the classic PS2 strategy game GrimGrimoire is being remastered for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5! Join aspiring mage Lillet Blan on her journey within the Silver Star Tower, a renowned academy for magicians. All is not what it seems inside the tower walls—mysteries, monsters, and menaces lurk about. Harness the power of magic to dispel the secrets hidden within the tower and discover the truth of the Silver Star Tower!"

Spellbinding Strategy: Magical fantasy meets real-time strategy in this beautifully drawn adventure, filled with classic Vanillaware charm!

Enchanted Enhancements: GrimGrimoire OnceMore expands on the Vanillaware classic with a brand new skill tree, improved user interface, art gallery, and so much more!

Alluring Augmentations: Experience the bewitching adventures of Lillet Blan, now with remastered graphics and beautifully hand-drawn visuals in high definition.