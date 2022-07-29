Grindstone Receives Free Update With New Game + Mode

Capybara Games has released a new free update for Grindstone as the game will get a ton of new content and a new Game + mode. The update is being called Cosmic Darkside and will introduce 60 new levels to the game for you to play once you complete the initial 200 of the main game. You'll also get some new cutscenes, new challenges, and a whole lot more. You can read about the full update below, along with the latest trailer.

In the Cosmic Darkside players will be introduced to two new enemy types, the Cosmic Creep and Cosmic Jerk, who come with a new infection mechanic that when not killed fast enough will explode and infect other nearby Creeps, Jerks, and Grindstones. These enemies and the introduction of cosmic infection bring a new crafting resource in the form of Osmium, a volatile resource if left on the board for too long that can also be used to craft new cosmic gear and can even infect Grindstones, changing them into Cosmic Grindstones that will also explode and continue infecting the board if left uncollected for too long.

When Jorj or Jorja themselves are hit by a Cosmic Creep or are infected, a special piece of Osmium with a heart around it will appear, and if collected fast enough players will then be able to regain the heart they lost when first attacked! With the infection mechanic, there will also be new level goals and methods for unlocking gates in the Cosmic Darkside. All of this should provide the most dedicated stonegrinders out there with quite the new challenge to tackle in a new otherworldly setting.