Ground Of Aces Announced For PC Release In 2024 Blindflug Studios have revealed a brand new game on the way as Ground Of Aces will be coming out sometime in 2024.

Indie developer and publisher Blindflug Studios have revealed their latest game coming sometime next year called Ground of Aces. The game is a base builder set in World War II, in which you will set up camp and prepare for battle, as well as arm yourself for the incoming attacks from the Germans. You'll set up bases in other locations to take on the Italian and Japanese fronts as well as different members of the Allied Powers, while telling the story of the war. The team will launch a Kickstarter this year for funding, but in the meantime, enjoy the info and trailer below.

"In Ground of Aces, players will be able to build and micromanage a World War II air base that is inhabited by a diverse cast of pilots and crew members. While you can play Ground of Aces in a never-ending free-build mode, the Theatre Campaigns will give you specific glimpses into World War II and the challenges air bases and their crews had to face, such as the story of the Battle of Britain. It is inspired by free-form base builder games like Rimworld and Going Medieval and history strategy games like Hearts of Iron IV. The art style will pay homage to the "ligne claire" style of Franco-Belgian comics like Biggles and Buck Danny."