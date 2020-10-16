GTFO Will Officially Launch Rundown 004 On October 22nd

10 Chambers Collective revealed this week that they will be launching Rundown 004 for GTFO on October 22nd, 2020. The developers have slowly been loading new Rundowns into the game a few months at a time, and while we haven't heard much from them lately, we know they were hard at work making new content for players who had cleared out previous levels and needed a challenge. So we're pretty sure the fans of the game are chomping at the bit to get into this latest Rundown and tackle the monsters and challenges within. However, as exciting as that is to talk about… the company gave us absolutely zero details about the latest Rundown beyond the date and the image you see below. In fact, the only real detail they bothered to reveal is that players will have until October 22nd at 7am EST to play Rundown 003 before it's taken away. Beyond that, we got no story, no images, no trailer, and no real information about what you can expect. So basically everyone is going in blind. Best of luck to you next week.

