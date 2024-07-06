Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Gundam Breaker 4

Gundam Breaker 4 Gets Gameplay Trailer & Open Network Test

Bandai Namco showed off more of Gundam Breaker 4 with a new gameplay trailer, with an Open Network Test coming up shortly.

Article Summary Gundam Breaker 4 gameplay trailer released; Open Network Test slated for July 18-20.

Try the 3-player co-op mode, featuring a mix of characters and maps, before the launch.

Over 250 base kits for deep customization, and the first-time inclusion of English VO.

New Diorama Mode: create and share scenes with articulated Gunpla models.

Bandai Namco confirmed that players will be getting a special test period for Gundam Breaker 4, allowing them to try out part of the game for a short time. The news came with a brand new gameplay trailer, which they showed off earlier this week, giving us a look at the action to come in this sequel. The test will be taking place on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 from July 18-20, just in time for the series' 11th Anniversary. Players will be able to try out the three-player co-op with a limited set of characters and maps, which collect parts to make their Gundam better. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will be released on those platforms, as well as on PC via Steam, on August 29.

Gundam Breaker 4

The legendary hack-and-slash action and model-building game takes place in a not-to-distant future where hobbyist builders use simulations to create custom suits and fight them in virtual battles. Players collect loot by breaking off pieces during combat, then use those pieces to build new, more powerful hybrid creations using the game's customization options to take on more difficult challenges. The series features an engaging take on the Gundam universe. The new story trailer reveals more details and also highlights how, for the first time in franchise history, the game will feature English VO in addition to the original Japanese.

In the story of Gundam Breaker 4, players take on the role of an aspiring Gunpla hobbyist as they participate in the beta test of the revamped Gunpla Battle Simulator, renamed GUNPLA Battle Blaze: Beyond Borders or GB4 for short. They meet two other aspiring Gunpla enthusiasts, Tao and Lin, and form a clan to compete in the globally popular virtual action hub. As they participate in battles, they encounter new friends and rivals, growing their clan's popularity, and pursuing the goal of developing enough skills to earn an invite to the Battle Tournament, the biggest event of GB4. Along with Tao and Lin, protagonists such as Reco, the AI character that delivers news and hosts events, Mister Gunpla, the commentary and emcee for GB4 events and Misa, the veteran who led the Ayato Shopping District Gunpla team in Gundam Breaker 3 and prevented a cyberterrorist from dropping a satellite station onto Earth, will all have a part in the game's story.

Gundam Breaker 4 will let players customize their Gunpla with more than 250 base kits, parts that can be acquired by defeating enemies and battles that will feature Gunpla of different grades. Fight through missions to hack, slash and shoot through hordes of enemy mechs, breaking off their parts to collect and upgrade builds. The game introduces an all-new feature to the series, where players will be able to use two different weapons for unique combos in their quest for the best parts to build the perfect Gunpla. In between battles, players access a robust mecha garage where they can customize their creations with new parts as well as paint, decals, and weathering to make the ultimate mecha expression for Gundam fans. An all-new feature in the game, Diorama Mode, lets players construct elaborate scenarios with a variety of backgrounds, environmental elements, and special effects, and place and pose their Gunpla creations as highly articulable models to create memorable scenes.

