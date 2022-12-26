Gungrave G.O.R.E. Receives New Patch With Content & Fixes

Prime Matter and developer IGGYMOB released a brand new update this month for Gungrave G.O.R.E., giving players some new options to play with. The game has only been out for a month as this serves as the first major update for the game that does a number of things. First off, this comes with a bunch of fixes for the game's mechanics, UI, and more, essentially cleaning house a bit for some of the stuff they weren't able to get to before it was published. But now that's all been taken care of. We're sure there might be more, but hey, they addressed the ones most prominent on their mind. The other half of the update is that they are adding some new content for you to explore, giving you a few new items absolutely free. Here's more from the team, including a quote about the update, which you can download now.

"The latest patch introduces a free cel-shaded mode that switches the visuals to those of previous incarnations of Gungrave, which will be a welcome addition for nostalgic Grave aficionados. There is also a new idle motion mode that will randomly adjust Grave's pose when he's stationary for more than 10 seconds. There's some additional visual content being added too. New demolition shots – replete with dynamic camera action – will pump up the action during Gungrave G.O.R.E.'s most destructive scenes. Some core gameplay changes have been made as well, with tweaks to 25 various systems in place, ensuring players can get the most out of the title."

"We have improved on the balancing using feedback from players so they can enjoy the game more comfortably and in a more approachable way," said Kim Darhoon, producer, Gungrave G.O.R.E. "I hope with the latest improvements that everyone enjoys Gungrave G.O.R.E. even more and looks forward to future updates."