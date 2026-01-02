Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Swing, Ghost Ship Games, Guntouchables

Guntouchables Released a New Mutation: Alpha Update

Guntouchables had released a new update over the holidays, as players now have access to the new Mutation: Alpha content right now

Article Summary Guntouchables Mutation: Alpha adds four deadly enemy types and five new enemy variants to combat.

Nine new character perks introduced, including Lucky Vendor, Good Cardio, and Exploding Decoy.

Earn rewards from a new daily Job Board, with missions offering XP and in-game items for completion.

Customize your arsenal with 14 new weapon skins and find supplies via new vending machines on missions.

Indie game developer Game Swing and publisher Ghost Ship Games dropped a new update recently for Guntouchables, as Mutation: Alpha is live right now. as you can tell from the name, the new update brings with it a new strain upon the planet that you'll have to contend with, adding four new deadly enemy types and five new enemy variants. Plus nine new character perks, 14 new weapon skins, and a job board with daily tasks and rewards. We have the finer details below before you dive into the update.

Guntouchables – Mutation: Alpha

The spread of this strain has spurred the synthesis of several scary enemies, and the arrival of a rare mutant called The Hoardling. Enemies aren't the only thing evolving, as new character perks have also been added to the game, joined by a job board with daily tasks, and the addition of new vending machines and pop-up shops during missions to help preppers stay ready for every stage of the action.

A New Alpha Variant Spreads Like, Well, the Plague

Things have gone wrong, and a new Alpha mutation strain is ripping throughout the Wasteland, bringing with it plenty of new reasons to load up on ammo. Not only have five new Alpha enemy mutations made themselves very apparent to preppers on Heated mission runs, but four new enemies types have also emerged. Amongst these are much deadlier versions of the once tame insects like the Centipede and Grub, as well as a Hermit that lobs bile from afar. Evolution comes with some benefits though, as a rare creature called Hoardling has been seen roaming around, and it's rumoured to be worth its weight in gold when a prepper takes one down.

Dress to Suppress with 14 New Weapon Skins

While gearing up to take down the bigger, badder Alpha variant enemies, preppers can look forward to nine new perks to power up their run. Amongst these are the addition of "Lucky Vendor" which yields the chance for double the consumables from a vending machine, "Good Cardio" which allows preppers to dash without losing stamina, and "Exploding Decoy" which sounds exactly like what it is: a decoy that explodes when it's finished. To spice up the carnage and bring some personal flair to firepower, 14 new skins are now available, offering stylish new ways for preppers to customise and wield each of the seven starter weapons.

Employment in the End Times

While job hunting isn't always a top priority when bloodthirsty mutants are running rampant, those looking to stock up on Baxter's Bunker Beans or boost their XP can find side gigs on the newly placed Job Board. The board is updated daily with new tasks, so preppers can get to work on completing expeditions and taking out enemies to redeem an array of rewards. Survivors will also be able to get supplies in a pinch, as shops will now appear during missions rather than in between, and consumables can be found across new Vending Machines, with six available, alongside a recycling machine to ensure that preppers aren't making the planet any worse than it already is.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!