Castlevania Officially Makes Its Way To Dead By Daylight

After being teased a few months ago, Dead By Daylight players can now enter the world of Castlevania on the game's test servers

Dracula features shapeshifting abilities, becoming a Vampire, Bat, or Wolf to hunt down Survivors.

Trevor Belmont joins as a new Survivor, leveraging his skills as a vampire hunter and team player.

A new map inspired by Castlevania's iconic castle enhances the horror gaming experience.

Behaviour Interactive and Konami have joined forces to bring the world of Castlevania into the realm of Dead By Daylight. After being teased a few months ago at the end of their 2024 livestream, a ton of new content has been added to the game's test servers, as you'll be able to play as their version of Dracula as the killer while a version of Trevor Belmont joins the survivor pool. We have more details about both characters and the new map themed around the game for you to check out below, as well as the latest trailer above.

Dead By Daylight x Castlevania

It's difficult to think back to a time in gaming without Castlevania, one of the most iconic series from Konami Digital Entertainment. First released in 1986 on the Famicom Disk System in Japan, then on the NES in 1987 and going strong ever since, the Castlevania franchise boasts a legacy almost as enduring as that of its main villain. For many – those on the Dead by Daylight team included – the original Castlevania in all its 8-bit glory represented an early introduction to horror gaming. Countless titles, a hit animated series, and decades of intricate lore later, Castlevania continues to ascend the pantheon of horror with its arrival in Dead by Daylight.

Dracula's powers and those of his castle are inextricably linked, and The Entity has brought both into its realm. Any time Dracula is the featured Killer in a Trial with an Original Map, players will see the ominous castle looming over the proceedings, perched on the horizon of that Map. The powers it bestows upon its master are enough to make even the most grizzled Survivor's blood run cold.

Dracula

With Castlevania's Dracula, Dead by Daylight welcomes both its first shapeshifting Killer, as well as its first vampire to The Fog. Regal, imposing, and wholly terrifying, Dracula's disdain for humankind is matched only by his bloodlust – making The Entity's Realm a perfect hunting ground for the nightwalker. It is said the Dark Lord can take many forms, each one proficient in tracking and killing victims. As a Vampire he stalks his prey, able to conjure flames that sear flesh and render bone to ash. The Bat is as quiet as a creeping shadow, approaching at a moment's notice and gaining ground with a blink. The Wolf is a relentless hunter, with a keen nose for fresh blood – even that which has yet to be spilled…

Trevor Belmont

Tormented, exiled, and even cursed some say, the Belmont bloodline has stood between humanity and the forces of darkness for countless generations. Yet perhaps, no descendant of this clan is better equipped to take on The Entity's Realm than new Survivor, Trevor Belmont. First introduced in 1989's Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, Trevor may not be the brawniest Belmont, but his unique skillset serves to set him apart. From an innate ability to seek out allies and work as part of a team, to his unmatched skills as a vampire hunter, his values and will exemplify what makes the Belmont clan who they are.

