Gunzilla Has Acquired Game Informer, Launches With Rehires Staff

Gunzilla announced today that they have corrected a mistake in the gaming journalism landscape, as they have acquired and relaunched Game Informer. The magazine and website ceased operations in August 2024 under then-owner GameStop, laying off all of the staff and completely removing all of its 30+ years of archives from the internet in a move that was widely criticized by thousands of members of the gaming industry. Earlier this month, several former staffers were making hints that something big was coming, as we got the announcement at the end of last week, with new articles being published now. The bigger plan is to bring back the magazine, but in what capacity is yet to be seen. We have more details and quotes from the company's announcement below.

Gunzilla Relaunches Game Informer

Starting today, the Game Informer website is fully back in action with exclusive content celebrating the games released in 2024 and will add the backlog of its published magazines in digital format, available for everyone to read at no cost. Game Informer Inc. will also be sharing more details in the coming weeks about the relaunch of the Gamer Informer print magazine in an all-new approach, bigger and better than it was before. In its return, Game Informer remains completely editorially independent and launches with fresh vigor in its commitment to delivering the latest news, reviews, and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming.

Vlad Korolov, CEO & Co-Founder of Gunzilla Games, said, "We are proud to welcome the talented voices behind Game Informer in the Gunzilla Games family and join their fight to preserve the heart of video game journalism in what has been a tumultuous time for the industry. Its legacy spans over 33 years, the publication has had a dedicated readership since its inception and still holds a special place in the hearts of many players across multiple generations — including us."

Matt Miller, Editor-in-Chief, said, "Our team was thrilled to hear from the folks at Gunzilla Games about their interest in working with us. They share our belief that the legacy of Game Informer is worth preserving. We can't wait to continue our mission to celebrate games and the people who make and play them. We're extremely grateful to Gunzilla Games for their confidence and trust in bringing back 100% of the team and ensuring our coverage remains entirely editorially selected and created."

