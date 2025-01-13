Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Tower Of God: New World

Ha Yuri Joins Tower Of God: New World In Latest Update

Tower Of God: New World has a new update out with a new character added named Ha Yuri, and a series of events to join her

Article Summary Ha Yuri joins Tower Of God: New World as a powerful SSR+ character with her unique Kranos abilities.

Unlock exclusive Holiday costumes for Ha Yuri and enjoy four other festive outfits in the new update.

Participate in exciting events like Gustang's Secret Tome and Ha Yuri Release for great rewards.

Challenge the Event Boss Everglow Tree to earn rare rewards and climb the ranks.

Netmarble recently dropped a new update for Tower Of God: New World, giving you a new character in the form of Ha Yuri. As it is with every update they do for the game, the character comes with her own set of abilities that you can utilize in the game, which will come in handy with all of the in-game events they've tacked on to celebrate her addition to the mix. We have all of the finer details of all of that below, as she is in the game now.

Tower Of God: New World

Players can now experience SSR+ [Kranos] Ha Yuri (Yellow Element, Warrior, Fisherman). She wields Kranos, which is one of the Tower's most powerful Ignition Weapons. Her Special Move 'Kranos' activates at the start of battle that inflicts damage on all enemies while decreasing their HP recovery. In addition, the new Holiday costume for [Kranos] Ha Yuri, 'Bunny Dream,' is available, along with four other Holiday costumes. The new update also introduces multiple events offering valuable rewards through January 16:

[Returning Event] Gustang's Secret Tome Story Event: Enjoy Story and Free stages during the event period, and clear stages to earn rewards including SSR+ Tower's Blessing Break Stone, Growth resources, and more.

Enjoy Story and Free stages during the event period, and clear stages to earn rewards including SSR+ Tower's Blessing Break Stone, Growth resources, and more. [Kranos] Ha Yuri Release Celebration Events: Players can participate in Special Summon, Karanos Ha Yuri Check-in, Boost Missions, and TapTap Plus events to earn generous rewards including Suspendiums and SSR+ [Kranos] Ha Yuri.

Players can participate in Special Summon, Karanos Ha Yuri Check-in, Boost Missions, and TapTap Plus events to earn generous rewards including Suspendiums and SSR+ [Kranos] Ha Yuri. Shining Tree Event: Gather Light Powder through the Event Story, Daily Missions, and Loot rewards to complete the tree and earn rewards, such as SSR+ Soulstone, for each Stage.

Gather Light Powder through the Event Story, Daily Missions, and Loot rewards to complete the tree and earn rewards, such as SSR+ Soulstone, for each Stage. Event Boss 'Everglow Tree': Clear all event story stages and challenge the holiday event boss 'Everglow Tree.' A special border reward and Suspendiums will be offered once players reach a certain rank.

