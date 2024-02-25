Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: Katamino Tower, Quoridor Pac-Man

Hachette Boardgames Announced Quoridor Pac-Man

Hachette Boardgames has two new titles on the way this Summer, as you'll be able to snag Quoridor Pac-Man and Katamino Tower.

Hachette Boardgames revealed two more games on the way this summer, as they announced Quoridor Pac-Man and Katamino Tower. the first is a gaming take on a classic, as they have taken Quoridor and dressed it up with a Pac-Man theme in partnership with Bandai Namco. You'll place tiles, walls, and the ghosts in a made race for Pac-Man to collect pellets while also not running into any dangers or dead ends. Will you be able to conquer the maze? Or will you end up getting caught trying to find your way out? The second game is also a new take on a classic as Katamino Tower is a 3D version of the game Katamino. This one will provide you with multiple games in one as they have devised a system to utilize the blocks and the tower to create multiple games in a single box. You can read up on both below as we wait for them to go up for pre-order.

In this officially licensed, and thrilling limited edition of Quoridor, you get to choose to play as Pac-Man or one of the four ghosts. Select your character and conquer maze challenges across two exhilarating modes! Whether you opt for the traditional Quoridor experience or seek the excitement of Pac-Man-inspired gameplay, this limited edition ensures boundless entertainment for players of all ages. No quarters needed!

Katamino Tower is a new 3D twist to Gigamic's 2D puzzle classic Katamino​. Experience the next level of challenge with high-end 3D wooden shapes that add a whole new dimension to the iconic game. Each piece is a unique masterpiece waiting for your skillful arrangement. Katamino Tower is the modern evolution of a classic that will delight both seasoned enthusiasts and casual gamers with its endless replayability!

