Haikyu!! Fly High Drops On Mobile Devices In Late July

Haikyu!! Fly High, a new mobile title based on the popular anime, will be released for both iOS and Android devices this month

Recruit, train, and compete with iconic Haikyu!! characters in thrilling, cinematic volleyball matches.

Experience fully voiced story scenes, stunning 3D visuals, and signature moves from the original anime.

Build your dream team, strategize playstyles, and enjoy mini-games and volleyball-themed challenges.

Mobile developer and publisher Garena has revealed their next mobile game, Haikyu!! Fly High, will launch at the end of the month. Based on the popular anime Haikyu!!, the game will have you competing in different storylines and volleyball games, featuring many of the characters from the series. We have more info about the title for you here, as it will launch on July 31 for iOS and Android.

Haikyu!! Fly High

In Haikyu!! Fly High, players get to recruit, train, and compete with iconic volleyball players from the anime series. In assembling unique team combinations and deploying strategic formations, players will face off in thrilling matches, brought to life through high-quality 3D visuals and cinematic skill animations that capture the intensity and exhilaration of the sport. Feel the heat of the court like never before! With fully rendered 3D visuals and lifelike characters, every match comes alive with intense energy and precision. Dive into realistic volleyball action where every spike and block is a thrilling experience!

Revisit the heart-pounding moments of Haikyu!! with faithfully recreated scenes from the original anime. Fully voiced by the original cast, each dialogue is packed with emotion and intensity. Witness the journey of Karasuno High as they rise to the top with unforgettable characters and rivalries! Every character's signature move are brought to life with breathtaking animations. From Hinata and Kageyama's seamless "Quick Attack," Oikawa's powerful jump serves, to Kuroo's masterful blocks, each move is full of power and style. Feel the intensity of the court with every play!

Assemble and train your players to create the ultimate dream team! Strategize based on your opponents' strengths and weaknesses, and push your team to reach their full potential. Lead your dream squad to dominate the high school volleyball scene and become a legendary team! It's more than just volleyball matches—it's a volleyball lifestyle! Enjoy activities like building your base, testing your knowledge with trivia challenges, and trying out fun, engaging mini-games. There's always something exciting to explore!

