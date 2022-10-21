ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Comes To Switch This November

Studio Wildcard announced this week that they will be releasing ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for the Nintendo Switch next month. The team has been busy putting together this version of the game that will run all of the content released for the game in one package, complete with updates to help it operate on the Switch both online and off. They released detailed notes, which you can read a couple of snippets of below, as it will drop in North America in early November with a European version shortly after that.

"ARK: Survival Evolved will receive a patch soon for Nintendo Switch, which allows players to experience a much-improved version of the game completely rebuilt in the latest version of Unreal Engine. Players will immediately notice improved visuals, improved performance, and reduced install size. Before the patch releases, there's some information we'd like to share with you; Development of the Switch title has been taken over by Grove Street Games. We've been working on this improved version of ARK: Survival Evolved all year long and are excited for players to get their hands on it. We'll be supporting this game with content updates and necessary fixes for a long time to come."

"Save Data: We have gone to great effort to ensure that all save data carries forward to the new, patched version of the game. As a precautionary step, we recommend that you do the following before downloading the patch:

Remove items from Hot Bar slots 9 & 10

Do not have any in-progress tames or crafting recipes

Players will keep all of their items, tames and structures. Players may experience the following issues due to the change in save data files:

Foliage may re-appear inside your base

You may lose any custom Options settings

Any structures left 'on' will automatically be turned 'off'

Fog of War will be reset on your in-game map

Your Level Up & Engram Points may need to be reapplied

You may need to re-discover any previously unlocked Explorer Notes"