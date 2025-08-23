Posted in: Games, Gun Media, IllFonic, Trailers, Video Games | Tagged: Compass International Pictures, Further Front, Gun Interactive, halloween, Halloween The Game, Michael Myers

Opinion: Halloween Gets A Video Game, But Is It The One We Wanted?

We got a long-awaited game announcement for the Halloween video game this week, but is it the one we wanted to get? We aren't so sure.

Article Summary The long-awaited Halloween video game has been announced for Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PC, arriving in 2026.

Players can take on the role of Michael Myers or Haddonfield residents in a multiplayer horror experience.

Gameplay focuses on stealth for Myers, and teamwork and survival for residents, with a teased single-player mode.

Concerns arise over lackluster visuals, poor voice acting, and a focus only on the original film, not the full franchise.

By now, you have seen the news that Halloween, the 1978 horror classic and one of the most iconic films ever made, is becoming a video game. IllFonic is teaming with Gun Interactive, Compass International Pictures, and Further Front to bring Michael Myers to life as a playable character. Yes, you will finally be able to be behind the mask and terrorize Haddonfield, though there is a catch. This is the team that made the popular Friday The 13th and Killer Klowns From Outer Space games, so they are very familiar with bringing popular horror franchises to gaming. That means there is a multiplayer component, where you can either play as Michael or as a resident of Haddonfield.

Halloween, But Still Just The Original

However, Halloween will differ a bit from those games in a few ways. If you play as Michael, stealth is the name of the game. His trademark slow gait and luring his victims in will play a key part, and if you play as a resident, warning others and keeping them alive will be your main task, as well as alerting the authorities. On top of that, a single-player mode has also been teased, though we don't know as much about that. The game will release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Game Store in 2026.

I have dreamed of a Halloween game for my entire life, and I have to admit I was bummed out when the trailer was dropped. First of all, and I know it's early, the screenshots did nothing for me, and this is the best the game is supposed to look. The mask looks too finished. The voice acting was atrocious; whoever voiced Loomis in that trailer needs to be replaced. There seems to be nothing from the rest of the franchise here, which is disappointing. They say they are listening to fans, and that includes known gamer John Carpenter, who is said to have had a lot of input on the game as well. How much, we will probably never know. I just always imagined something else, something worthy of horror's crown jewel. Not a slightly different version of the Friday the 13th game. Maybe I will change my mind once I get my hands on it, but until then, I feel a little let down.

