Halls Of Torment Finally Leaves Early Access On Steam Today

After being out in Early Access for a year and a half, Halls of Torment has released the full version of the game this morning

Indie game developer and publisher Chasing Carrots have finally launched the full version of Halls of Torment this morning as you can play it right now on Steam. The game has been in Early Access on Steam for a year and a half, giving players a taste of their own survival roguelite title where you're slaying the lords of the Underworld. Now, the full version is seeing the light of day with a free update that went live this morning. We have the latest trailer for you here, showing off everything the game has to offer with the full release, along with more info about it below.

Halls of Torment

Halls of Torment is a horde survival game with a pre-rendered retro look reminiscent of RPGs from the late 90s. Choose one of many hero characters and descend into the deadly Halls of Torment. Fight unholy horrors from beyond and survive wave after wave of enemies until you face one of the tormented Lords. Strengthen your hero with character traits, abilities, and items. Create a new powerful build during each run. Explore various underground expanses and find new powerful items that enable you to venture even deeper into the abyss.

Quick and casual 30-minute runs

Old school pre-rendered art style

Quest-based meta progression

Large selection of diverse abilities, traits, and items, all enabling you to create interesting synergies

Diverse bosses featuring unique mechanics and attack patterns

Several distinct characters allowing for many different play styles

Unlock and explore multiple interesting and challenging underground worlds

Unique items can be sent up to the overworld and used to customize future runs

Craft magical tinctures to direct fate in your favor

Unlock the power of each class and combine them with your chosen character

Find rare item variants to further improve your builds

