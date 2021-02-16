Halo 3 Is Getting A New Map 14 Years After Release

Last week, 343 Industries dropped a small bit of news that people have caught onto today as Halo 3 will be getting new content. For a bit of clarity, the original game came out in 2007, and while it received a number of updates and DLC content throughout its run, the last time it got anything new added to it by anyone was in 2009 with the Mythic II Map Pack. Since then the game faded into the background after more titles were released in the series, as those prior to it did, and didn't see much of a reprieve until the company started working on it for the Master Chief Collection. And while the primary focus of the collection is to revamp the game and update the graphics and make it all modern for you to dive into, adding new content to the game didn't sound like a priority a while ago.

Well, now we know that's not the case at all as the development team is looking to add something new to the mix. According to the Halo Waypoint blog, on an entry posted on February 11th, the company just kind of slipped it in there that there would be a new map added to Halo 3. There are no real formal details about what the map is going to be, but Kotaku did a little digging and it seems like the plan is to resurrect an old map that didn't make the final cut for the game. The map in question was called Waterfall, which comes from the canceled Halo Online project developed by Saber Interactive. Which is an interesting twist to the story as we'll see something that didn't see the light of day. Here's hoping the addition is sooner rather than later.