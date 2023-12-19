Posted in: Games, Halo Infinite, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: 343 industries, halo

Halo Infinite Launches Winter Contingency III Operation Pass

343 Industries has a new holiday update available in Halo Infinite, as they have launched the Winter Contingency III Operation Pass.

Article Summary Halo Infinite's Winter Contingency III brings free 20-tier holiday Operation Pass.

Test your skills in Legendary King of the Hill against waves of Banished enemies.

Enjoy increased Match XP, Career Rank, and tailored Firefight PvE challenges.

Experience enhanced Squad Battle with a new networking model in the Combat Workshop.

343 Industries released a new update for Halo Infinite this week, bringing with it the holiday content of the Winter Contingency III Operation Pass. Starting today and running all the way until January 30, players will have an entirely new free 20-tier Operation Pass, which will come with a ton of Holiday-themed customization rewards, including this Santa armor you see below. You can read more about it in the latest Halo Waypoint, as we have more details about it below.

FIREFIGHT: KOTH (LEGENDARY)

There won't be any Holidays if we don't stop the Banished.

Firefight: Legendary King of the Hill has arrived! You know the drill: you'll be battling waves of Banished enemies across a variety of maps, including the House of Reckoning from Halo Infinite's campaign, but those looking to test their mettle can jump into the action on Legendary for a limited time. Fight hard. Die well.

MATCH XP, CAREER RANK, & CHALLENGES

We're improving the experience for folks who love Firefight and want to spend their time fighting the Banished. First, Match XP (Battle Pass) payouts for some hill completions in Heroic and Legendary will be incrementally higher to reward the level of challenge. And secondly, both Heroic and Legendary will also have slightly increased Career Rank payouts thanks to an Applied Score modifier to ensure they align more closely with other playlists. Last, but certainly not least, the Challenges offered each week will be adjusted to better serve the PvE experience. Since we are leveraging existing Challenges, that will means folks may see similar Challenges in their given deck for the foreseeable future.

SQUAD BATTLE IN THE COMBAT WORKSHOP

Try out our updated networking model in Squad Battle through the Combat Workshop playlist! The Squad Battle experience you know and love has been updated to run on our new networking model for a limited time. Enjoy a mix of Slayer and Objective modes on fan-favorite maps while we gather feedback and data about the online experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!