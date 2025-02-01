Posted in: Games, Halo Infinite, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: halo, Halo Studios

Halo Infinite – Operation: Frontlines Arrives This Tuesday

Halo Infinite has a new update on the way for the Spring, as Operation: Frontlines brings a ton of content along with a few changes

Article Summary Operation: Frontlines launches February 4 with new content for Halo Infinite's Spring Update.

New Fuel Rod SPNKr weapon adds firepower, available as a power weapon on maps.

Assault mode returns with 4v4 and 8v8 gameplay, including Neutral and One Bomb variants.

HCS 2025 season features four live events, concluding with a Championship in Seattle.

Halo Studios has revealed the new content coming to Halo Infinite this week, as Operation: Frontlines will launch in the game on February 4. This basically serves as the Spring update for the game, and comes with a new weapon, a new mode, updates to several areas, a new Operation Pass, and some new content revolving around the Halo Championship Series. We have the full dev notes for you here ahead of the content drop on Tuesday.

Halo Infinite – Operation: Frontlines

Spring Update

Similar to the Winter Update, the Spring Update is broken up into three Operations. The first, Operation: Frontlines, coming on February 4. Operation: Blue Team will begin on March 11, followed by Operation: Forerunner on April 8. Once complete, the Summer Update will begin with a whole new wave of content.

New Weapon: Fuel Rod SPNKr

New for the Spring Update is the Fuel Rod SPNKr. This rocket launcher has been heavily modified by the Banished to fire Venezian-repackaged fuel rod munitions, meaning it works great against a wide range of targets including vehicles. The Fuel Rod SPNKr can be found as a power weapon on maps.

Operation Pass Updates

Operation: Frontlines will have both a free and premium Operation Pass. The free Operation Pass experience will remain largely unchanged, while the Premium Operation Pass has been overhauled to provide even more customization content at a greater value to players. For Operation: Frontlines, the Premium Pass features 50 tiers of rewards that includes pieces for four full armor sets for players to earn, an increase from the single armor set found in previous Operation Passes. The Premium Pass for Operation: Frontlines is available for 1,000 Credits, with an option to also instantly unlock the first 20 levels for 2,500 credits.

New Mode: Assault

Fan-favorite game mode Assault has landed in Halo Infinite! Two teams defend their bomb site while battling over a neutral bomb. The goal is for a team to get the bomb to their opponent's bomb site to arm and detonate it. Assault is available in both 4v4 and 8v8 modes, with Neutral Bomb and One Bomb variants.

Sandbox, Ranked, and Forge Updates

The Spring Update includes many changes to Halo Infinite's Sandbox, with additional updates for Ranked players, and Forge creators . Sandbox's updates include tweaks to several weapons and tuning of strafe acceleration. Ranked will now includes Assault, will enjoy new map changes, receive a few playlist changes, as well as a rank reset. As for Forge, the addition of Assault means the bomb has been added as an object so Forgers can build the next, wild community-crafted experience.

HCS 2025 Update

The Halo Championship Series 2025 season is here! The full roadmap has been unveiled, which includes four live events, followed by the Halo World Championship in Seattle from October 24 to 26 where players will compete for a one-million-dollar prize pool. Partnered teams for 2025 include:

Cloud9

Complexity

FaZe Clan

OpTic Gaming

Spacestation Gaming

Shopify Rebellion (new)

