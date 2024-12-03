Posted in: Games, Halo Infinite, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: halo, Halo Studios

Halo Infinite Releases Holiday Update With Operation: Snowbound

Halo Infinite has released its last major update for 2024, as the holidays have arrived with the launch of Operation: Snowbound

Article Summary Halo Infinite launches Operation: Snowbound, its festive 2024 holiday update.

New 1v1 mode features fast-paced rounds with unique loadouts and modifiers.

Explore three new maps, including Snow Ground, a winter take on High Ground.

Unlock Infractor armor and festive weapon skins in free and premium Operation Passes.

Halo Studios dropped a new update this week in Halo Infinite, as the holidays have come to space with the introduction of Operation: Snowbound. Along with the festive accessories and settings, the game will add a new mode with 1v1, and three new maps to play on. We have more info below from the devs as the operation is now live.

Halo Infinite – Operation: Snowbound

Bring in the Holiday season with the return of Snowbound from Halo 3 and the arrival of 1v1 Showdown where you can test your mettle against a single opponent. Then, later in the Operation, get ready for some festive fun with the Snowball Fight mode. Also in matchmaking is Snow Ground, a wintertime recreation of Halo 3's iconic High Ground map, and Snow Fire. Unlock the Brute Stalker-inspired Infractor armor set with the free 20-tier Operation Pass, and unlock the Offworld Holiday weapon model for the VK78 Commando and Everything Nice weapon coating by upgrading to the Premium Pass. Festive fever has taken over The Exchange as well, which brings a stocking stuffed with Winter Contingency and other Holiday-themed customization to be acquired with Spartan Points.

1V1

Before you jump in, you should know what you're getting into and how to win. The victor is the first to win the best of 5 rounds. If you're asking "How do I win a round?" we have you covered. You can win in one of two ways:

Be the first to 5 kills

Capture the zone

Each round is a race to 5, with spawns resetting immediately after a kill happens to ensure everyone is on an even playing field. However, if at any point during the round someone captures a hill, they win the round. Yes, this means you can be down 4-1, capture the zone, and still win the round. Both players will be equipped identically with random loadouts that vary from round to round. You never know what you'll have in your pockets so be nimble and ready to flex your strategy to adapt to the gear you might find. Just to keep you on your toes, you may be granted a round modifier (you'll see the UI banner pop up) that adds a new twist to the game. Keep your reflexes sharp and be ready to adjust to whatever the game throws you, including a damage boost, low gravity, or amped up speed. You never know whatcha gonna get.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!