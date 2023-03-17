Hamlet Gets An RPG With "To Be Or Not To Be A Villain" Experience a tabletop RPG retelling of Hamlet with 5E rules in To Be Or Not To Be A Villain, available now.

Andrews McMeel Publishing has released a new TTRPG channeling Hamlet in all the best and worst ways with To Be Or Not To Be A Villain. This new adventure, penned by James Introcaso and Rudy Basso, takes the works of Shakespeare and puts them in an entirely new interactive light. No longer just reading or acting out the roles, you now become a part of this play and experience the war between Denmark and Norway through a TTRPG setting. Complete with a set of 5th Edition rules as the book takes on an ambitious retelling of Hamlet, with all of the players cooperating to tell her story and plot against one another, all with the goal of assuming the throne of Denmark once elder King Hamlet eventually dies under mysterious circumstances. The book is available right now for $55.

"Take on the role of a lifetime as one of the nine nobles in this tabletop RPG retelling of Hamlet. In this adventure, players will cooperate and plot against one another for the throne of Denmark. Experience the world of Hamlet like never before in this unique tabletop role-playing game. For more than a century, Denmark has been at war with Norway. But after an uneasy ceasefire was brokered, old King Hamlet perished under mysterious circumstances. Players can assume various roles – ranging from General Claudius or Queen Gertrude to Rosencrantz or Guildenstern – in the quest to become Kingm and will experience the world of Hamlet like never before in this unique tabletop role-playing game. A press release is attached. When a monarch dies without having officially named a successor, that leaves the kingdom to the noble council. And with it, their vote for whom shall inherit the throne. Become General Claudius, Queen Gertrude, Polonia, Ophelia, Laertes, Horatio, Rosencrantz, Guildenstern, or even young prince Hamlet."