Handball 21 Receives A Brand New Gameplay Trailer

Nacon and Eko Software have released a brand new gameplay trailer for their next European sports title Handball 21. The devs are aiming to bring you the best possible version of the sport possible to gamers, and have taken some new steps to make it happen. This includes for the first time working with motion capture in the graphical overhaul of the animations. The stars of handball and their movements were fully captured and now appear to be far more realistic, along with their own personal celebrations and expression, plus making the crowd more realistic. You can see the new trailer below as we have more info on the game and some screenshots to go with it. The game will be released on November 21st for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The gameplay has also been redesigned to add more depth to the game. For offensive play, you can now easily switch your tactics and set plays with the directional buttons. In defence, you will need to control the whole defensive line and be alert to prevent your opponent from scoring. Handball 21 has a lot of officially licensed content. Players can find their favourite team in the eight European leagues (including the French D1 and D2 leagues) and from the 129 teams playing in them, and play with 2,299 official players. Two famous players – Nicolas Karabatic and Fabian Wiede, who play for PSG and Füchse Berlin respectively – are the game's ambassadors at launch. Finally, you can experience the sport with three different game modes. With "My squad", you can customize the equipment of your players and team. In "Solo" mode, you can play as the team you customized in My Squad, manage recruitments to improve the team and take them to the top. As for "Championship" mode, you can choose an existing team and take them through an entire season. And finally, in Multiplayer mode, you can play matches with friends locally or online.