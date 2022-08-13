HandyGames Announces Lethal Honor – Order Of The Apocalypse

HandyGames revealed a brand new title on the way as they will be releasing Lethal Honor – Order Of The Apocalypse. Developed by Viral Studios, this game will throw you into a mix of '80s dark age themes mixed with adult superhero graphic novels, all while you slay tons of eldritch creatures who have nothing but evil intentions on their minds. it will be up to you to conquer the hordes of creatures coming after you as you attempt to quell paranormal activity and destroy any interdimensional issues that come your way. The game doesn't have a release date, but it has a mighty cool looking trailer you can enjoy.

Lethal Honor's progression model is a new take on roguelites. Hand-drawn comic panels are seamlessly integrated into the gameplay to structure your routes passing procedural runs. With every run and every death, you come closer to waking one of the main characters each with their own story to play. Intense and brutal but rewarding close quarter melee combats will test your skills. Attacking relentlessly will only lead to your early demise. Kill or be killed, run or be run over, give in return but never give up!

Travel through different zones with an original progression system, that will encourage you to revisit scenarios and grant you access to content that was previously hidden. Mixed with hundreds of items, relics, and artifacts that will force you to adapt your combat style to maximize their benefits.

Explore and unravel a mature and dark story full of secrets. Each main protagonist will move the events forward with a complex story told through comics and events with a strong and deep emotional burden.

They don't have to fight for themselves though as they will be assisted by several allies, non-playable characters the protagonists will rescue. In return, they will help them from the Awakening Room, the game's main hub before each run. Allies will send your avatar on new missions, requests, and story events. Don't take the Awakening Room lightly or you miss out on some crucial details. Lethal Honor features a dozen different scenarios, each completely different from the others, with their unique enemies, events, traps, and items. Scavenge through futuristic laboratories, slice your way through forests swarming with insect-type demons, flooded caves, abandoned mines, razed cities… All and everyone will hint a story that will help you understand this grim world, linked together in a storyline that spans for more than a thousand years.