Hardspace: Shipbreaker Adds "Salvage Your Future" Update

Focus Home Interactive has released a new update for Hardspace: Shipbreaker as you'll now have to "Salvage Your Future". The team from Blackbird Interactive released the details on Steam, as this is essentially a major update with a bunch of new content added into the game, as well as an improvement to a lot of areas as they'll be tackling a lot of the bugs in the game. Keep in mind that while the game is technically out, it's still sitting in Early Access, meaning that a lot of what you see is either incomplete or still in the process of being fixed up. Plus, there's no timetable that we've seen yet of them planning to release the game in-full anytime soon, so you might expect more of these updates in the future. You can read a little bit more about it below as the update is available right now.