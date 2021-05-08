Hardspace: Shipbreaker Adds "Salvage Your Future" Update
Focus Home Interactive has released a new update for Hardspace: Shipbreaker as you'll now have to "Salvage Your Future". The team from Blackbird Interactive released the details on Steam, as this is essentially a major update with a bunch of new content added into the game, as well as an improvement to a lot of areas as they'll be tackling a lot of the bugs in the game. Keep in mind that while the game is technically out, it's still sitting in Early Access, meaning that a lot of what you see is either incomplete or still in the process of being fixed up. Plus, there's no timetable that we've seen yet of them planning to release the game in-full anytime soon, so you might expect more of these updates in the future. You can read a little bit more about it below as the update is available right now.
Building on almost a year of improvements through Steam Early Access, including new ships, a new salvaging tool and new game mode, today's content drop brings the most substantial revamp to the game's campaign yet. You might be alone in space, but that doesn't mean you have to be lonely! A whole new cast of characters has been introduced to Hardspace: Shipbreaker's campaign. While living out the trials and tribulations of a spaceship salvager, you'll meet and interact with fellow shipbreakers and other LYNX employees from all walks of life. As part of the tutorial and Act 1 revamp, you'll also discover a whole new way to learn the ropes before climbing through 30 Certification ranks! A host of additions and changes also arrive as part of the update, including a redesigned HUD, new stickers to personalize your tools, quality-of-life improvements and more.