Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Launches New Broom Race Event

The race is on in the new event for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, as players will compete in a new puzzle-themed Broom Race.

Zynga has a brand new event that is happening right now in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, as players can experience an all-new Broom Race event. As you may have guessed, the game will have you competing against other characters in a race-type format where you will solve puzzles and move your way up the ranks until you become the top racer and win everything. There really isn't much "racing" going on, it's basically an endurance challenge to see if you can finish up puzzles in a certain amount of time. You can check out more info about the event down below, along with the latest trailer, as it is live to play right now.

"With the launch of the new Broom Race feature on July 19th the game is taking friendly rivalry to new heights, encouraging players to challenge themselves and their fellow players to complete puzzles faster and earn rewards! During this three-day event, five players will be grouped together into Broom Races, where they race against each other to complete a number of match-3 puzzles within a time limit. The top three players who finish the fastest in their group will reap exciting rewards. The Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells event features three rounds with varying difficulties to complete for even more magical prizes.

As the rounds progress, the competition gets tougher, so players must be ready to unleash their inner wizarding champion! Even more exciting news! The popular Magical Creatures feature also has an upcoming update in the form of Featured Creatures! Replacing Creature of the Week, players will be able to select a different creature each day to earn maximum bonuses, enabling them to use their entire Magical Creature collection. Together, these two features will make the game richer and deeper for Harry Potter fans who love solving puzzles!"

