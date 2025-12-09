Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: gaming chair, McLaren

Secretlab Announces McLaren MonoCell Edition Gaming Chair

Secretlab dropped a brand-new gaming chair design this week, as they are making a super-exclusive limited-edition McLaren MonoCell Edition

Article Summary Secretlab unveils the ultra-exclusive McLaren MonoCell Edition gaming chair, limited to just 100 units globally.

Features genuine carbon fiber topshell inspired by McLaren’s legendary supercar chassis technology and design.

Upholstered in premium Dinamica microsuede, echoing the luxurious interiors of McLaren’s automotive masterpieces.

Engineered for comfort and support with cold-cure foam, ergonomic seat base, and four-way-adapt lumbar support.

Secretlab has announced an all-new gaming chair that will not only be a limited edition, but also extremely exclusive, with the McLaren MonoCell Edition. The company is only making 100 of these chairs worldwide, making them one of the most limited runs the company has ever done, each with its own numbered serial number. The chair is designed to pay homage to "the evolution of McLaren carbon fiber chassis technology with a carbon fiber topshell that's inspired by the flowing lines of the new McLaren W1." They have also upholstered it in Dinamica microsuede for a more luxurious feeling that was made to be reminiscent of McLaren's supercar interiors. We have more details below as the first drop of these chairs will take place on December 15, 2025, 8am PT.

Secretlab McLaren MonoCell Edition

Co-designed with McLaren Automotive, the Secretlab McLaren MonoCell Edition draws on McLaren's pioneering use of carbon fiber to bring the legendary British automaker's world-class lightweight engineering from the road to your setup. McLaren's pioneering use of carbon fiber in 1992 with the iconic McLaren F1 defined its legacy as one of the first to utilize a full carbon fiber monocoque and chassis in a supercar. Its light weight and power helped it set records, and it remains the fastest naturally aspirated road car to this day.

Designed for fans, the Secretlab McLaren MonoCell Edition pays homage to the evolution of McLaren's carbon fiber chassis technology, from the 12C's MonoCell up to the AeroCell in the cutting-edge W1. Engineered for ultimate rigidity and lightness, McLaren's use of carbon fiber chassis technology delivers uncompromising safety, while unlocking faster performance, driver engagement, and enduring strength in every supercar it makes.

Cold-Cure Foam: Carefully formulated to be medium-firm, our proprietary foam mix is the perfect blend of comfort and support. Softer foams put more strain on your muscles because they have to work harder to support you, especially over long hours. Our cold-cure foam is firmer, which allows for more even weight distribution and pressure relief.

Carefully formulated to be medium-firm, our proprietary foam mix is the perfect blend of comfort and support. Softer foams put more strain on your muscles because they have to work harder to support you, especially over long hours. Our cold-cure foam is firmer, which allows for more even weight distribution and pressure relief. Proprietary Sculpted Pebble Seat Base: With gently sloping side wings, our proprietary sculpted pebble seat base guides you toward the middle for more uniform pressure distribution, while still giving you room to move. Switch between sitting upright, leaning to one side, or even sitting cross-legged.

With gently sloping side wings, our proprietary sculpted pebble seat base guides you toward the middle for more uniform pressure distribution, while still giving you room to move. Switch between sitting upright, leaning to one side, or even sitting cross-legged. Four-Way-Adapt Lumbar Support: Dynamic lumbar support that can be tailored to fit you just right. It moves up, down, in, and out to tuck neatly into the natural 20-45° curvature of your lower back. To further optimize support, our engineers also developed a lattice of living hinges that intelligently flex to your back as you shift from one posture to another.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!