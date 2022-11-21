Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Launches Quidditch Puzzle Competition

Zynga has launched a brand new event into Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, as you will now have a Quidditch Puzzle Competition to play. The puzzle title will be expanding Club Quidditch as you will now be doing more than playing just by yourself to improve your player, but this time around, you will be for your club against other clubs as a full-team contest. In this version, Puzzle play determines the outcome as you will be rewarded handsomely as a team when you're victorious. We got more info below from he announcement as the changes are now live in the updated version of the game.

"Club Quidditch is now live as an ongoing weekend activity running from Friday to Sunday each week. The competition matches Clubs from the same League leaderboard for a head-to-head competition that includes new event-specific hazards and items, a new event Club Leaderboard, and special new Quidditch Puzzles. To aid their progress, players can unlock four Quidditch Heroes to fill the Chaser, Beater, Keeper, and Seeker positions. They can also fill Hero meters by collecting color gems to trigger special Hero Buffs and Position Skills to help them win the Puzzle. Along with individual rewards, players can earn Quidditch Champion's Chests and Trophies through their Club's performance. Each Club's MVP of the daily Quidditch match will also be highlighted and celebrated in-game. With all these new features, Club Quidditch will offer plenty of fun for players and Harry Potter fans!"

"Our goal for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is to provide a Match-3 experience that immerses players in the wizarding world, and Club Quidditch adds a fresh gameplay twist that makes this one of our most exciting events to date," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President of Zynga Mobile Studios. "For the first time, players can engage in Club vs. Club competitions, encouraging camaraderie among Club members and friendly competition between rival Clubs." Quidditch Puzzles contain new Quidditch-specific boosts, hazards, and items, including the Golden Snitch, Quaffle, Bludger hazards, and the new Felix Felicis Potion – AKA Liquid Luck – that doubles the value of gems of a specific color. In the Golden Snitch mini-game, which appears after certain Puzzles, players score points by tapping the flying Golden Snitch as many times as possible. During Puzzle matches, all Goals, Golden Snitch scores, and Puzzle wins contribute toward the Club's total points.