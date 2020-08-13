Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Opens Up Pre-Registration

Zynga revealed today that their upcoming mobile title Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has opened up pre-registration. The game is officially licensed from WB Games and is being published under the Portkey Games label, as you will be taking on puzzles with a Potter theme to them. Those who pre-register will be among the first to know when the game launches, and during the first week will instantly receive the Welcome Bundle with special rewards and power-ups that will aid their gameplay. The bundle will also include a custom item for their in-game avatar if that's something that interests you. You can register at the link above as we have more info and the latest trailer for you here.

"With Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, we'll be delighting fans with the memorable characters, sound and story of the original books and films," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing, Zynga. "But we're also bringing more dimension to the match-3 genre. Players will earn XP and become more powerful, acquire and level up spells, engage in special events and connect and compete with one another through the Clubs feature." Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells celebrates the affinity for challenge and mystery in the Wizarding World with its first match-3 puzzle game for mobile devices. Melding innovative match-3 puzzle gameplay with magic, players will encounter the most iconic moments and memorable faces from the original Harry Potter films. The game will also feature the original movie soundtrack and the authentic voice recordings from the films for characters including Hagrid, Dumbledore, Professor McGonagall and the Sorting Hat. Progressing through fanciful puzzle levels, players will utilise potions, spells and other magic abilities and objects on their journey through the Wizarding World. Players can join a club with fellow aficionados and collaborate on puzzle strategies, share lives and vie for prizes in exclusive Club Events.