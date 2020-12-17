Harry Potter: Wizards Unite December 2020 Adversaries Event Tasks

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will debut its first Adversaries Event tomorrow. This is a new monthly event that will replace Wizarding Weekends, inviting wizards and witches to encounter villains from J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels. When starting these battles, players will enter into a chain in which battles get more and more difficult. On top of these battles, these Adversaries Events will come with a Special Assignment. Ahead of this event, Bleeding Cool has the full tasks and rewards for the December 2020 Adversaries Event to share.

The full tasks and rewards for the December 2020 Adversaries Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are:

Defeat 35 Foes in WizArding Challenges: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Find 3 Wit-Sharpening Gifts: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Use 1 Edible Dark Mark: 2 Armadillo Bile

Earn 1,500 Challenge XP Through Challenges or Adversary Chains: 1 Edible Dark Mark

Use 7 Strong Exstimullo in Adversary Combat: 20 Spell Energy

Use 3 Wit-Sharpening in Adversary Combat: 4 Healing Potion

Deal 6000 Damage to Adversaries: 1 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book

Return 20 Artefact Fragments from the Draco or Fenrir Chain: 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books

Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 1 Edible Dark Mark, 60 Coins, 500 XP, 30 Spell Energy

Now, of course the difficulty or doability of these tasks depends on how the Adversaries mechanic will work. Many have been already paying for the Edible Dark Marks while free-to-play wizards and witches have been patiently waiting for this first Adversaries event to start.

There will also be boxes in the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite shop that include the following:

Adversaries Starter Kit (Free): 1 Edible Dark Mark, 2 Healing Potions, 1 Exstimulo Potion, 30 Spell Energy

Arresto Adversary Bundle (800): 3 Edible Dark Mark, 125 Spell Energy

Adversary Vanquisher Trunk (2020 coins – whew!): 5 Edible Dark Marks, 125 Spell Energy, 10 Potent Exstimulo Potions, 5 Wit-Sharpening Potions, 5 Healing Potions

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for upcoming reports on future Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events, including the upcoming Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 2 as well as the 12 Tasks of Christmas event, which will close out the year.