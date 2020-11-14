Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Dumbledore's Army Event Part 2 Tasks

Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event Part 2 will run in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from Tuesday, November 17th at 11 AM local time until Tuesday, November 24th at 11 AM local time. In addition to event-themed Brilliant Foundables on the map, there will also be, as with every Brilliant Event, a Special Assignment that wizards and witches must complete before the event is over. Head of this new Brilliant Event kicking off in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, we have the full tasks and rewards for the Special Assignment.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Dumbledore's Army Event Part 2 promo image. Credit: Niantic

The full questline for the Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite includes:

Page One of Four

  • Collect 2 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Snowdrop
  • Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Time: 2 Re'em Blood
  • Return 10 Brilliant Dueling Dummy: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions
  • REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

  • Return 20 Foundables: 1 Dawdle Draught
  • Use Master Notes 5 Times: 1 Armadillo Bile
  • Collect 6 Brilliant Dumbledore's Army Runestones: 1 Dark Detector
  • REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

  • Earn 4250 Wizarding XP From Challenges: 1 Silver Key
  • Defeat 10 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Runespoor Eggs
  • REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

  • Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Spell Book
  • Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Dumbledore's Army Registry Page: 1 Spell Book
  • Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces By Returning Brilliant Traces: 1 Spell Book
  • REWARDS: 1 Brilliant Dumbledore's Army Coins, 50 Coins, 5 Restricted Section Books, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 30 Spell Energy

Once the Special Assignment is completed in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, a Bonus Assignment will be unlocked.

Bonus Assignment

  • Brew 10 Potions: 4 Snowdrop
  • Return 45 Brilliant Foundables: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion
  • Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
  • Win In Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 10 Spell Energy
  • Unlock 5 Portmanteaus: 1 Silver Key
  • REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 DADA Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy

