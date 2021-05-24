Harry Potter: Wizards Unite May 2021 Adversaries Event 2 Begins

This month, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is going right from the second part of their Brilliant Event into the next Adversaries Event. Today, with the Creature Discomforts Part Two Brilliant Event wrapping up, Niantic will kick off the Feared Beasts Adversaries event. Let's get into the details.

Here is the full announcement from the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

Put yourself to the test by facing all the Feared Beast Adversaries! From May 24 at 11 a.m. PT – May 27 at 11 a.m. PT, keep an eye out for the following: Increased Adversary sightings of Ancient Hungarian Horntail, Ancient Ukrainian Ironbelly, Ancient Norwegian Ridgeback, Aragog, and Slytherin's Basilisk Increased spawns of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, such as Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles, and Newt Spleen Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 25% Increased Wizarding XP, Challenge Family XP, and Energy Rewards from completing Wizarding Challenges.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will include a Special Assignment for the event. Here are the full tasks and rewards for this questline:

Use Master Notes 8 times: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Use 2 Edible Dark Marks: 20 Spell Energy

Complete Forest Chamber IV or higher 4 times: 1 Siver Key

Earn 1750 Challenge XP through Wizarding Challenges and Adversary Chains: 6 Snowdrop

Return 20 Artefact Fragments from Feared Beast Chains: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions

Deal 30,000 Damage to Adversaries: 1 Restricted Section Book

Defeat Basilisk or Aragog 3 times: 1 Restricted Section Book

Defeat Ancient Dragon 3 times: Restricted Section Book

Rewards: 5 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy

We should also be getting the details for the June 2021 events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite any day now. It's going to be particularly interesting to see where the storyline goes in the Brilliant Events, as it seems from May 2021's events as if Hermione has a plan to sniff out the mole in the ministry.