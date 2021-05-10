Harry Potter: Wizards Unite May 2021 Adversaries Event 2 Begins

Niantic has announced the full details of their May 2021 Adversaries Event 2, which goes live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite today, May 10th at 11 AM Pacific. Here's everything players defending the Wizarding World from the Calamity and the mysterious Unforgivable that wants to control it can expect from this battle-themed event.

Niantic announced the following details on their official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog:

Gain more combat experience and rematch against Fenrir Greyback and Gilderoy Lockhart! From May 10 at 11 a.m. PT – May 13 at 11 a.m. PT, keep an eye out for the following: Increased Adversary sightings of Fenrir Greyback and Gilderoy Lockhart. Increased spawns of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, such as Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles and Newt Spleen. Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 25%. Increased Wizarding XP, Challenge Family XP and Energy Rewards from completing Wizarding Challenges.

As with all Adversaries Events, there will be a Special Assignment themed to the event. Here are the full tasks and rewards for the May 2021 Adversaries Event 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Use Master Notes 8 time: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Defeat 7 Werewolves in Adversary Encounters: 20 Spell Energy

Complete Forest Chamber IV or higher 4 times: 1 Silver Key

Earn 1750 Challenge XP through Wizarding Challenges and Adversary Chains: 6 Ginger Root

Return 20 Artefact Fragments from Fenrir or Lockhart Chains: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions

Deal 25,000 Damage to Adversaries: 1 Restricted Section Book

Defeat Fenrir Greyback 4 times: 1 Restricted Section Book

Defeat Gilderoy Lockhart 4 times: 1 Restricted Section Book

Bonus Rewards: 5 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy

When this is completed, a series of bonus tasks will be unlocked in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Defeat 20 Werewolves or Pixies in Adversary Encounters: 1 Spell Book

Defeat Fenrir or Lockhart 8 Times: 1 Spell Book

Defeat Fenrir or Lockhart 12 Times: 1 Spell Book

Bonus Rewards: 5 Restricted Section Books, 1000 XP, 40 Coins, 30 Spell Energy

Best of luck, fellow witches and wizards!