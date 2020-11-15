Harry Potter: Wizards Unite November 2020 Community Day Review

The all-day November Community Day event is wrapping up in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. After a highly controversial October Community Day with prohibitively difficult tasks in the Special Assignment, was Niantic able to improve this monthly event? Let's dive in.

The Good:

Wow, the Special Assignment for a Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Community Day was… actually doable! While it's not something that could have been banged out with casual gameplay at home, just one hour-long trip out could have easily, with no obstacles, allowed players to complete every task.

The Registry Page of choice was the Chess Chamber, featuring Legends of Hogwarts Foundables. Casual players would have been able to complete the Registry easily enough, with perhaps the exception of the Flying Key (of course, the coolest on the page) which requires walking and unlocking Portkey Portmanteaus. In any case, though, very fun and very fair.

The Bad:

This is less bad and more just something to be aware of. The Hermione and Dumbledore Foundables take a great deal of Spell Energy to return in many cases. Hermione's Threat Level is Severe, with Dumbledore's set at Emergency. If you go in with under 200 Spell Energy and play from home, completing the Special Assignment is going to be very difficult because of the amount that the Confoundables will resist your spells. I maintain that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite should take a page out of Pokémon GO's book and make certain high-level Foundables slightly easier to catch only on Community Day.

Overall, this was a strong Community Day from Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. These events could still do with a bit more spice, such as a Brilliant Foundable from a previous Brilliant Event appearing rarely as a map encounter. That kind of thing would enrich the Community Days enough to make them worth grinding harder.