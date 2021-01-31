Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Triwizarding Secrets Part 2 Review

The Triwizarding Secrets Brilliant Event Part 2 is wrapping up in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Let's take a look at what worked and what didn't in this narrative event.

What Worked in This Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event

Harry Potter returns: The story in these Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Events is always the best part, and bringing Harry Potter back into the fold after a brief absence gave this one more weight. The narrative has lost a bit of steam, which we will get to below, but these conversations with key characters is a huge draw.

The focus: While the first part of Triwizarding Secrets chose rather boring Foundables to turn Brilliant, this focus on the Prefect's Bathroom made for more exciting gameplay.

The Brilliant Registry page: The better Brilliant Foundables, including the Maurader's Map, Moaning Myrtle, the Golden Egg, and more made for an overall much more visually appealing Brilliant Registry page.

The Special Assignment: Niantic is continuing their trend of challenging but doable Special Assignments that work for all styles of gameplay. This is the biggest and best improvement in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and it continued here with this Brilliant Event.

What Didn't Work in This Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event

The pace: The addition of Adversaries events at the same time as the late Fall Brilliant Events were rolling out the Unforgivable storyline gave the impression that we were leading to a huge climax or revelation, but that didn't really happen. Instead, the Adversaries event essentially have no narrative and are barely referenced in the Brilliant Event. Paired with both January Brilliant Events feeling like filler when compared to the previous build-up, we are indeed left feeling a bit underwhelmed.

Overall

All that said, the Brilliant Events are still a great bit of fun and seeing Harry, Hermione, and the new characters interact is engaging. An ongoing story like this with no end in sight needs filler to thrive, but it does feel a bit like they pumped the brakes on the story. Still, it was a good week of gameplay and I expect players will look forward to the next one. I know I do.