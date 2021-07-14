Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Updates July 2021 Schedule

This month has been a bit unusual for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players. The normal two Brilliant Events, the narrative events around which the month's gameplay hinges, were absent from the July 2021 schedule when originally posted. Niantic promised at the start of the month that they'd be back with more information soon, and they have now followed through. Let's take a look at the updated Harry Potter: Wizards Unite schedule below.

First, we still have two events that already knew about which will run in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. These include:

All Feared Adversaries Event: 14 July 11 a.m. PT – 21 July 11 a.m. PT: Ready yourself for battle as you confront a surge of every Adversary we have faced so far. Emergency Spotlight Event: 24 July 12:01 a.m. – 25 July 11:59 p.m. local time: Look out for a boost of Emergency Traces and boosted Challenge XP from Adversary Encounters

The additions to the schedule, posted over at the game's official forum, include a two-part Brilliant Event. As I suggested we'd see happen in my post about this past weekend's Community Day, we're seeing the Brilliant Events spill over into August. This likely means that we have indeed missed a month of Brilliant Events, as August will already be rather full with this two-parter and the expected Adversaries event. The Brilliant Events were described as such:

Secrets Revealed Brilliant Event Part 1: 26 July 11 a.m. PT – 2 August 11 a.m. PT: Harry and Hermione's quest to restore Ron's memories continues with a surge themed around their second year, including Brilliant Slytherin Seeker Draco Malfoy and Brilliant Flesh-Eating Slugs. Secrets Revealed Brilliant Event Part 2: 9 August 11 a.m. PT – 16 August 11 a.m. PT: Help return Brilliant Foundables to Aragog's Lair, including Rubeus Hagrid and Acromantula Eggs.

As we get closer to the launch of these two Brilliant Events, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite fans can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for guides to the upcoming Wizarding Challenges.