Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Will See A Department Of Mysteries Event

Following the popular Dragon Week that released the regional dragon Foundables for players worldwide, Niantic is kicking off the Battle of the Department Mysteries Brilliant Event: Part One tomorrow in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The event will begin Tuesday, September 15th at 11 AM Pacific and will run through the full week, ending Tuesday, September 22nd at 11 AM Pacific. The features of the week have been announced, so all players prepping for this Brilliant Event can read on and get their wands ready.

Brilliant Foundables will be featured during the Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event in the following locations:

Bell Jar of Time in Wizarding Challenges

Ron Weasley in Brilliant Portkeys

Luna Lovegood in tasks

Brilliant Veil and Brilliant Tank of Brains as wild encounters

Other boosted Foundables for the Brilliant Event will include encounters such as:

Hagrid's Umbrella

Mirror of Erised

Omniculars

Philosopher's Stone

Time Turner

The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event will also feature 1.5KM Portkeys, bonus assignments, and a pack in the game's shop that will include Spell Energy and plenty of ingredients for potion brewing:

Six Baneberry

Four Bulbadox Juice

Four Angels Trumpet

Two Erumpent Horn

Twenty-five Spell Energy

There will also be a four-part set of tasks associated with this event, which Bleeding Cool will break down in its own spotlight piece for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players. This is another two-part Brilliant Event, so Niantic specified in their announcement of the event's details that even though the events will share a theme, this event will feature separate Foundables and Portkeys than the upcoming Week 2. Because of this, if a wizard or witch has collected a Week 1 Portkey, it should be expected to yield Week 1 rewards even if opened during the Week 2 event.