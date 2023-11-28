Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Island, YoBob Games

Harvest Island Releases "Secrets Of The Gods" Update

Harvest Island has a brand new piece of content to add to the horror as Secrets of the Gods adds new god-centric content to the mix.

Article Summary YoBob Games unveils "Secrets Of The Gods" update for Harvest Island, enhancing the horror.

Discover and offer unique island items to gods; receive blessings and upgrade your farm.

Master fishing to catch various species; use catches for stamina and to gain Bless.

Navigate changing tides and day/night cycles to unlock mysteries and befriend animals.

Indie game developer and publisher YoBob Games have released a new update for Harvest Island as players can explore the Secrets Of The Gods. The new content adds a few new aspects to the slow-burn horror content of the game, as now Gods play a role in the way the story runs and how characters act. We have the details of what's included below as the content is now live.

Explore a Diverse Island: Find a collection of incredible things on the island, including coconuts, seaweed, horseshoe crabs, beetles, and sharks. Use these items as offerings to the gods, ways to upgrade your farm, and more. Tides will fluctuate as time progresses, changing the island's landscape, and can even open up new paths, allowing you to explore the island further.

