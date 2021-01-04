Harvest Moon: One World Announced For Xbox One

Natsume revealed over the weekend that they have a brand new Harvest moon title on the way with Harvest Moon: One World. Back on New year's Day, the company released a small blog with some information on what 2020 was like for them as they look ahead to what's coming in the new year. Part of that was talking about a couple of their new games that came out last year which included Cosmic Defenders and Legend of Ethernal. But the real news got dropped at the end when the company revealed the next game on the way as they will be bringing a Harvest Moon title to the Xbox One. Yes, you read that correctly, they're not aiming to make this a next-gen release (even though you'll be able to play it on the Xbox Series X/S.

As far as what the game will have in store, we have no idea where they are in the line of development for the game, so there's no way for us to know much of anything about it until Natsume as a company decides to show off anything. Which, giving their history with product reveals, we're guessing sometime this summer. Based on the brief description of the game, and the way it sounds like they're approaching this, we're guessing it'll be heavily influenced by all of the things that have taken place in Stardew Valley. I mean, how could you not take a cue from an indie game that essentially made a better farming game with one developer that some of the past entries in the Harvest Moon series in the past decade. We'll see what eventually comes of it, but don't be entirely shocked if this large game includes a wizard's tower, mining, and trying to date everyone in town.