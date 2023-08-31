Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: DLC, Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos

Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos Reveal Season Pass & DLC Info

Natsume revealed several new DLC additions coming to Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos, as well as a Season Pass option for it all.

Natsume Inc. has released new information this morning about all of the DLC content they have lined up for Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos. The team will be releasing multiple DLC packs for the game following its release, including one to come out the day of. You can buy all of them individually or get a Season Pass to have them all delivered as soon as they arrive. We have more info on all of them for you below.

Animal Avalanche Pack ($2.99)

The Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos Animal Avalanche Pack includes ten new wild animals that players will be able to find, befriend, and care for in Anthos, such as magical unicorns, pandas, Akitas, and small-clawed otters. The infamous Sasquatch will even make an appearance! The Animal Avalanche Pack will be available on September 26th for $2.99.

Visitors From Afar Pack ($12.99)

A new chapter, new characters, and even a new bachelor and bachelorette await you in the Visitors From Afar Pack! The Verne Trading Company has arrived and is eager to set up business! But starting any new business can be challenging! What kind of unforeseen bottlenecks await your new guests? Will they see a return on investment, or are they destined to stay in the red? Help them launch their new brand all across Anthos! The Visitors From Afar Pack releases on October 17.

Play though an entire new chapter in Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos as you help visitors from the Verne Trading Company adapt to life on Anthos!

Woo a new bachelor and bachelorette: CEO Charlotte and her stoic assistant Jaques!

Get steampunk-inspired Verne-style outfits and furniture!

Tool Upgrade & New Interior Designs Pack ($2.99)

Customize the interior of your house with three new fabulous design themes! Mix and match them up to your heart's content! You'll also be able to upgrade your hoe, watering can, hammer, axe, sickle, fishing rod, and pickaxe an additional level, making growing crops, fishing, and mining a breeze! Tool Upgrade & New Interior Designs Pack releases on November 7.

New Crops, Fish, and Recipes Pack ($2.99)

Become a master farmer, chef, and angler with the New Crops, Fish, and Recipes Pack! Unlock 12 new seed types (4 crops and 8 flowers), 6 new fish, and 15 new recipes! New Crops, Fish, and Recipes Pack releases on November 28.

Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos – Season Pass ($14.99)

The first DLC pack can also be purchased with the Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Season Pass for $14.99. This grants access to the four upcoming DLC packs at a discounted price! Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos can be bundled with the Season Pass for $64.99.

