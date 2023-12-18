Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Atomix, clue, HeroQuest

Hasbro Launches Four New Tabletop Titles Ahead Of Holidays

Ahead of the holiday rush, Hasbro has released four new tabletop titles for you to consider, including a brand new Clue title.

Article Summary Hasbro releases four new games including Atomix and Clue Escape.

Clue Escape: The Illusionist’s Club is a one-and-done mystery game.

HeroQuest Prophecy of Telor offers 13 quests exploring Dread magic.

HeroQuest Spirit Queen's Torment features 14 quests against Zargon.

As we slowly glide into Christmas week in a few short days, Hasbro has added four new games to the mix for you to consider these days. The company has released Atomix, Clue Escape: The Illusionist's Club, HeroQuest Prophecy of Telor Quest Pack, and HeroQuest Spirit Queen's Torment Quest Pack, all of which offer up a variety of tabletop options for players to explore. The one at the top of the list for us is the new Clue title, which essentially is a one-and-done game for up to six people as you attempt to solve the whodunnit mystery together in a hard and lengthy session. We have more info on all four of these before as they are available online and at select retailers.

Atomix

Twist, match, and solve! It's the addictive ATOMIX game, a fast-paced 3D puzzle with a unique sphere design! Twist and turn sections of the sphere to move the colorful beads along one of 3 different paths. To win, match all the same-colored beads together in their own concentric circle – 4 circles in all! This strategy game for kids is easy to learn and intuitive to play. Play it at home for a stimulating screen break, or take it on the go to keep kids busy. With a variety of enjoyable textures, this fun game for one doubles as a fidget toy, too.

Clue Escape: The Illusionist's Club Game

When a famous magician goes missing, the heat is on to find her! Adelaide Sable is performing her famed Mirror Walk illusion when the theater fills with smoke and a scream rings out. Sable has vanished! Now players must escape The Illusionist's Club and solve the mystery of her disappearance! Each one in the infamous cast of colorful suspects had a motive, but which of them got to her first? Deduce WHO sabotaged Adelaide, WHERE she's being held, and WHAT was used to derail her trick. The CLUE Escape: The Illusionist's Club game offers classic CLUE characters and mystery in an escape room game that lets you play right away with limited setup. Players move their pawns around a board that's built room-by-room as they draw cards, solve puzzles, unlock rooms, and uncover hidden information. After escaping the club, players work together to review the clues they've collected and use deduction to make a correct accusation and win! Gather the family together for a riveting, single-play experience and a game night they won't forget. This game also makes a great holiday or birthday gift for fans of the original CLUE game and murder mystery games.

Mysterious arcane forces are interfering with Mentor's magic. In this action-packed HeroQuest Prophecy of Telor expansion, return to the rich story of the HeroQuest board game. Traverse through 13 quests to reveal the secrets surrounding the Talisman of Lore and the prophecy of Telor! Though the wizard Melar vanished long ago, it is known that he had been experimenting with vile Dread magic—alas, in his disappearance, all that could be found was the Talisman of Lore. Playing as one of HeroQuest's brave heroes, you must enter the maze of Melar and put an end to whatever foul machinations are at play! Immerse yourself in the fantasy with 15 detailed miniatures, 14 beautifully illustrated game cards, a quest book, and six dice (requires HeroQuest Game System to play. Sold separately). With limitless replayability, build your own quests and stories and gather friends together for an epic battle of good and evil.

Uncover an unusual disturbance amongst the spirits and rescue the realm from evil! In this HeroQuest Spirit Queen's Torment expansion, return to the rich story of the HeroQuest board game and embark on 14 thrilling quests! The elven sage Silvana, brilliant diviner and ally of Mentor, has been experiencing visions of spirits surrounding her beloved late apprentice, Nelath, a Spirit Talker slain by Zargon. Playing as one of HeroQuest's brave heroes, you must enter the Wyvern Keep and end whatever vile plot has disturbed Nelath's eternal slumber—before a fate worse than death befalls her. Immerse yourself in the fantasy with 15 detailed miniatures, 15 beautifully illustrated game cards and quest book, and 6 dice (requires HeroQuest Game System to play. Sold separately). With limitless replayability, build your own quests and stories and gather friends together for an epic battle of good and evil.

